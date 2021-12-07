Andhra Pradesh government relaxes ban on mutual transfers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued an order relaxing ban on general transfers to the extent of mutual transfers till January 4, 2022.

The government imposed ban on transfers on July 11, 2019. However, after representations from various employees associations, the government issued the order permitting mutual transfer of government employees up to January 4. Employees seeking mutual transfers should file application before the competent authorities.

Both the applicants should complete a minimum service of two years in the existing posts. Mutual transfers should be within the local cadre for the respective posts. Mutual transfers should be between the same category of posts. Those employees having any charges/ACB / Vigilance cases pending against them will not be considered for transfer.