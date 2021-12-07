BJP slams Andhra Pradesh government, seeks white paper on borrowings, state’s financial status

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP state executive meeting held in Vijayawada passed two resolutions on the state economy and political situation in the state and demanded that the government release a white paper on all types of borrowings and AP’s current financial status.

BJP leaders, including MPs GVL Narasimha Rao, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh, MLCs V Narayan Reddy, PVN Madhav, national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, demanded that State government restore the 15th Finance Commission funds to panchayats.

It also demanded the transfer of the state revenues only to the State Consolidated Fund Account, not to any other apparatus. It also demanded free registration of the houses for the poor. Other demands made by them include, scrapping of increased property tax, release and implementation of PRC, scrapping of CPS, measures for taking up works for the sanctioned projects like industrial corridors, agro-based industries, etc.

The executive committee said the Jagan government has pushed the State into a debt trap, as evident from Rs 1,45,600 crore worth loans taken by it since 2019. They observed that funds are being spent on welfare initiatives with an objective to improve individual fame, instead of revenue generation programmes.