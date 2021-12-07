Drinking water project works to begin soon in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation officials are making arrangements to provide safe drinking water through a comprehensive water plan to the people under its purview.

As a part of it, a two-phase water projects with Rs 223 crore, including 13 water reservoirs — four in Mangalagiri and nine in Tadepalli — will be set up. The officials are finding suitable places to set up the reservoirs and have already gathered necessary land at Dalita Sibiram, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Colony, Rajeev Gruhakalpa housing colony, Kuppu Rao Colony in Mangalagiri and are yet to identify and acquire land in Tadepalli.

The water will be drawn from the Krishna reservoir and purified water will be supplied through pipelines to about 49,850 households in the region. The first phase works worth Rs 133 crore will start soon. The project will be completed with the second phase works worth Rs 90 crore for which tenders will be called soon. The entire project is being funded by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.