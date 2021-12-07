STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Drinking water project works to begin soon in Guntur

As a part of the plan, two-phase water projects with Rs 223 crore, including 13 water reservoirs — four in Mangalagiri and nine in Tadepalli — will be set up.

Published: 07th December 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

water drinking water pipe water

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation officials are making arrangements to provide safe drinking water through a comprehensive water plan to the people under its purview.

As a part of it, a two-phase water projects with Rs 223 crore, including 13 water reservoirs — four in Mangalagiri and nine in Tadepalli — will be set up. The officials are finding suitable places to set up the reservoirs and have already gathered necessary land at Dalita Sibiram, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Colony, Rajeev Gruhakalpa housing colony, Kuppu Rao Colony in Mangalagiri and are yet to identify and acquire land in Tadepalli. 

The water will be drawn from the Krishna reservoir and purified water will be supplied through pipelines to about 49,850 households in the region. The first phase works worth Rs 133 crore will start soon. The project will be completed with the second phase works worth Rs 90 crore for which tenders will be called soon. The entire project is being funded by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drinking water project Guntur district drinking water Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation drinking water
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp