Andhra Pradesh PRC row: Government employees to sport black badges from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As announced, the AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati decided to launch protests from Tuesday to press for their demands, including implementation of Pay Revision Commission recommendations, payment of Dearness Allowance and abolition of Contributory Pension Scheme.

The employees will attend duties wearing black badges for three days from Tuesday. Lunch-hour demonstrations will be held on December 10. On December 13, rallies will be organised and dharnas will be held in all taluks/divisions/APSRTC depots on December 16. Dharnas will be organised in district headquarters on December 21. Divisional meetings will be organised on December 27 and 30 and January 3 and 6.

The AP Treasury Services Association announced that it was not participating in the protest. The Chief Minister promised a decision on PRC within 10 days, it pointed out. Citing the CM’s assurance, AP Gazetted Officers Forum also requested its members not to participate in the protest.

AP JAC chairman Bandi Srinivas asserted that all the 13 lakh employees and pensioners will take part in the protest. Meanwhile, the statement of Bandi Srinivas that the employees have 60 lakh votes and they could topple the government drew flak from various quarters.

On the other hand, Government Advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy reminded that employees are part of the government. “Their welfare is always a top priority for the government,” he said, adding thatJagan gave 27 per cent interim relief to employees soon after forming the government. Even on the issue of PRC, Jagan has given an assurance.

“Employees mean not just employees leaders, but thousands of those spread across the state,” he said and pointed out that Telangana did not give interim relief for the last 2.5 years.