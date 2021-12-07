Chandrababu Naidu calls for non-cooperation against OTS scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday gave a call for a ‘non-cooperation’ movement against “forced collections” by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the name of the “unlawful” One Time Settlement (OTS) house registration scheme. He described OTS as a noose around the necks of the poor people.

The TDP chief said that they decided to start the anti-OTS agitation on Monday, the 65th death anniversary of Ambedkar. The architect of India’s constitution strongly advocated empowerment of the poor but the OTS scheme of Jagan was aimed at cheating and looting the poor beneficiaries of decades-old government housing schemes, he alleged. Speaking to mediapersons, Naidu said the OTS scheme once again exposed the ‘bankruptcy’ of Jagan.

“Instead of fulfilling his pre-poll promise to give free registrations, the Chief Minister is now using coercive methods to collect money in the name OTS. The District Collectors and mandal level officials are fixing targets for the grama and ward secretariats,” he said.

Naidu called upon the poor not to be afraid of the threats about denial of social security pensions, no-dues certificates, government benefits and revenue services. All people’s organisations, NGOs, intellectuals and political parties are against OTS, he pointed out.