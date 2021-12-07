STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu calls for non-cooperation against OTS scheme

Naidu described the 'One Time Settlement' house registration scheme as a noose around the necks of the poor people.

Published: 07th December 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday gave a call for a ‘non-cooperation’ movement against “forced collections” by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the name of the “unlawful” One Time Settlement (OTS) house registration scheme. He described OTS as a noose around the necks of the poor people.

The TDP chief said that they decided to start the anti-OTS agitation on Monday, the 65th death anniversary of Ambedkar. The architect of India’s constitution strongly advocated empowerment of the poor but the OTS scheme of Jagan was aimed at cheating and looting the poor beneficiaries of decades-old government housing schemes, he alleged. Speaking to mediapersons, Naidu said the OTS scheme once again exposed the ‘bankruptcy’ of Jagan.

“Instead of fulfilling his pre-poll promise to give free registrations, the Chief Minister is now using coercive methods to collect money in the name OTS. The District Collectors and mandal level officials are fixing targets for the grama and ward secretariats,” he said.

Naidu called upon the poor not to be afraid of the threats about denial of social security pensions, no-dues certificates, government benefits and revenue services.  All people’s organisations, NGOs, intellectuals and political parties are against OTS, he pointed out. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu One Time Settlement house registration scheme Telugu Desam Party
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp