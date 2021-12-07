STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate mega road projects in Andhra Pradesh

The programme, which will begin at 10 am, will be attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy.

Published: 07th December 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 41 road projects for a length of 1,048 km, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 16,826 crore in the state, at a function to be held Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on December 10,  Minister for Roads and Buildings M Sankar Narayana said.

The programme, which will begin at 10 am, will be attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy. Sankar Narayana accompanied by Principal Secretary (R&B) MT Krishna Babu and CM program coordinator and MLC T Raghu Ram inspected and reviewed the arrangements at the venue on Monday.  

Sankar Narayana said that the Chief Minister was paying special attention to the development of roads. During his visit to the State, the State government will urge Gadkari to connect more roads in the state to national highways and develop a  bridge and road over the Krishna River, about 40 km from the Eastern Bypass to Vijayawada. Jagan will urge Gadkari to sanction six-lane roads to reach the Visakhapatnam port via Anandapuram Junction-Bhimili, realign the Vijayawada Bypass Package 4 and link it to the Amaravati master plan grid road. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Andhra Pradesh road projects Andhra Pradesh government
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp