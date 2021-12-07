Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate mega road projects in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 41 road projects for a length of 1,048 km, taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 16,826 crore in the state, at a function to be held Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on December 10, Minister for Roads and Buildings M Sankar Narayana said.

The programme, which will begin at 10 am, will be attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy. Sankar Narayana accompanied by Principal Secretary (R&B) MT Krishna Babu and CM program coordinator and MLC T Raghu Ram inspected and reviewed the arrangements at the venue on Monday.

Sankar Narayana said that the Chief Minister was paying special attention to the development of roads. During his visit to the State, the State government will urge Gadkari to connect more roads in the state to national highways and develop a bridge and road over the Krishna River, about 40 km from the Eastern Bypass to Vijayawada. Jagan will urge Gadkari to sanction six-lane roads to reach the Visakhapatnam port via Anandapuram Junction-Bhimili, realign the Vijayawada Bypass Package 4 and link it to the Amaravati master plan grid road.