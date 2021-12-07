STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Odisha tries to woo Kotia tribals with welfare schemes

As per the Supreme Court’s directive, AP and Odisha cannot take up any permanent constructions in the disputed Kotia villages, but they can implement schemes for the uplift of tribals.

Published: 07th December 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha officials distribute rice to tribals at Pattuchennu village in the disputed Kotia region

Odisha officials distribute rice to tribals at Pattuchennu village in the disputed Kotia region. (Photo | Express)

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: At a time when tribals of disputed Kotia villages are inclining towards Andhra Pradesh, attracted by its welfare schemes, the Odisha government has intensified its efforts to win their confidence by implementing similar schemes. 

As per the Supreme Court’s directive, AP and Odisha cannot take up any permanent constructions in the disputed Kotia villages, but they can implement schemes for the uplift of tribals. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently held a meeting with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to resolve various interstate issues, including the Kotia dispute. It was decided to set up a high-level committee to resolve all the interstate issues.

The Kotia tribals had adopted a resolution expressing their interest to be part of AP and submitted a copy of it to Vizianagaram Collector A Suryakumari. They even sought protection from alleged intimidation of Odisha officials. 

Odisha delivers rice at tribals’ doorstep

At present, the tribals of Kotia villages are enjoying the benefits of Amma Vodi, Aarogyasri, Rythu Bharosa, Pedalandariki Illu and other welfare schemes.  Sensing the inclination of Kotia tribals towards AP, Odisha officials have started implementing several schemes similar to the ones being implemented in AP to win them back. As part of the initiatives, rice and other essential commodities are being delivered at the doorstep of tribals. 

They also came up with an initiative of distributing smart health cards to tribals under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana similar to AP’s Aarogyasri. Door delivery of essentials and distribution of health cards have been taken up in several hamlets of Pattuchennu, Paguluchennuru and Ganjaibadhra gram panchayats.

Chodapalli Bishu of Paguluchennuru said, “We are enjoying all welfare schemes being implemented by the AP government. Though we are not willing to take essentials being supplied by the Odisha government, the ration is being delivered at our doorstep. We are not ready to get lured by the benefits offered by Odisha and there is no change in our resolve to be part of AP.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotia villages Andhra Odisha border dispute Odisha welfare schemes
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp