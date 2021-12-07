Odisha tries to woo Kotia tribals with welfare schemes

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

VIZIANAGARAM: At a time when tribals of disputed Kotia villages are inclining towards Andhra Pradesh, attracted by its welfare schemes, the Odisha government has intensified its efforts to win their confidence by implementing similar schemes.

As per the Supreme Court’s directive, AP and Odisha cannot take up any permanent constructions in the disputed Kotia villages, but they can implement schemes for the uplift of tribals. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently held a meeting with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to resolve various interstate issues, including the Kotia dispute. It was decided to set up a high-level committee to resolve all the interstate issues.

The Kotia tribals had adopted a resolution expressing their interest to be part of AP and submitted a copy of it to Vizianagaram Collector A Suryakumari. They even sought protection from alleged intimidation of Odisha officials.

At present, the tribals of Kotia villages are enjoying the benefits of Amma Vodi, Aarogyasri, Rythu Bharosa, Pedalandariki Illu and other welfare schemes. Sensing the inclination of Kotia tribals towards AP, Odisha officials have started implementing several schemes similar to the ones being implemented in AP to win them back. As part of the initiatives, rice and other essential commodities are being delivered at the doorstep of tribals.

They also came up with an initiative of distributing smart health cards to tribals under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana similar to AP’s Aarogyasri. Door delivery of essentials and distribution of health cards have been taken up in several hamlets of Pattuchennu, Paguluchennuru and Ganjaibadhra gram panchayats.

Chodapalli Bishu of Paguluchennuru said, “We are enjoying all welfare schemes being implemented by the AP government. Though we are not willing to take essentials being supplied by the Odisha government, the ration is being delivered at our doorstep. We are not ready to get lured by the benefits offered by Odisha and there is no change in our resolve to be part of AP.”