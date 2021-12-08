1.68 lakh avail One-Time Settlement scheme so far in Andhra Pradesh

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 1.68 lakh beneficiaries have availed the ‘Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku’ (One-Time Settlement) scheme so far. Officials say that the response from the public to the scheme, the registration process for which began on Monday, has been good and the number of beneficiaries will increase in the days to come.

Under the scheme, people who were sanctioned houses from 1983 to 2011 can now get them registered in their name by paying a nominal price fixed by the government.

The beneficiaries can avail the scheme by paying Rs 10,000 (for those living in villages), Rs 15,000 (municipalities) or Rs 20,000 (municipal corporations).

Stating that there is good response to the scheme from the people, Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganadha Raju asserted that the government is not forcing anyone to avail the scheme and sensitising the beneficiaries on the benefits it offers as well as the details of loans and interests, which will be waived off under the scheme.

Special chief secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain told The New Indian Express that though they initially proposed to commence the registration from Wednesday (December 8), the process was started on Monday itself.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the scheme on December 21.