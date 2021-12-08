STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

9,400 people back to Andhra Pradesh from abroad in one week, one positive

According to health department senior officials, Visakhapatnam received 1,480 international passengers in the last seven days. 

Published: 08th December 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitisation works underway at Ummilada, Srikakulam after a foreign returnee tested positive

Sanitisation works underway at Ummilada, Srikakulam after a foreign returnee tested positive. (Photo | Express)

By S Guru Srikanth and Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/SRIKAKULAM: One of the 9,400 international flyers who arrived in the State since December 1 has tested positive for Covid-19. Samples taken from the flyer, who hails from Krishna district, have been sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for genome sequencing to determine whether he is infected with the Omicron variant. 

According to health department senior officials, Visakhapatnam received 1,480 international passengers in the last seven days. 

In November, five foreign returnees (two of whom came back from US and one from Ireland) tested positive. All the five flyers were reported to be healthy at present. Of the five, two each are in Anantapur and Srikakulam, and one in Vizianagaram. Samples taken from all of them were sent to the CCMB for genome sequencing and results are awaited. Primary and secondary contacts of those who tested positive are being traced.

Meanwhile, with samples of a foreign returnee in Ummilada of Santhabommali mandal of Srikakulam testing positive on Tuesday, officials declared the village a containment zone.  According to district collector Shrikesh Latkhar, the 51-year-old returned from South Africa via London, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam on November 23. His samples were sent for testing two days ago. The health officials have sent his samples to the CCMB-Hyderabad for genome sequencing. However, DMHO Jagannadharao, in a press release, said the patient flew back from Brazil.

Speaking to TNIE, the DMHO said after reaching Vizag the passenger left for his village in a car. “A few days later, he fell sick and, on Sunday (December 5), he went to Borubadra Primary Health Centre, where he was diagnosed with Covid-19. We will know whether he is infected with Omicron, Delta, Delta Plus or any other variant only after the CCMB submits its report,” he said. 

The patient and his family members are now in home isolation. The official urged the locals to not panic since the person is now healthy. “The entire village has been sanitised. Efforts are on to trace his secondary contacts,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Andhra Covid 19 in India Omicron Covid 19 Testing in India
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp