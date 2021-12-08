9,400 people back to Andhra Pradesh from abroad in one week, one positive

S Guru Srikanth and Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/SRIKAKULAM: One of the 9,400 international flyers who arrived in the State since December 1 has tested positive for Covid-19. Samples taken from the flyer, who hails from Krishna district, have been sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for genome sequencing to determine whether he is infected with the Omicron variant.

According to health department senior officials, Visakhapatnam received 1,480 international passengers in the last seven days.

In November, five foreign returnees (two of whom came back from US and one from Ireland) tested positive. All the five flyers were reported to be healthy at present. Of the five, two each are in Anantapur and Srikakulam, and one in Vizianagaram. Samples taken from all of them were sent to the CCMB for genome sequencing and results are awaited. Primary and secondary contacts of those who tested positive are being traced.

Meanwhile, with samples of a foreign returnee in Ummilada of Santhabommali mandal of Srikakulam testing positive on Tuesday, officials declared the village a containment zone. According to district collector Shrikesh Latkhar, the 51-year-old returned from South Africa via London, Mumbai and Visakhapatnam on November 23. His samples were sent for testing two days ago. The health officials have sent his samples to the CCMB-Hyderabad for genome sequencing. However, DMHO Jagannadharao, in a press release, said the patient flew back from Brazil.

Speaking to TNIE, the DMHO said after reaching Vizag the passenger left for his village in a car. “A few days later, he fell sick and, on Sunday (December 5), he went to Borubadra Primary Health Centre, where he was diagnosed with Covid-19. We will know whether he is infected with Omicron, Delta, Delta Plus or any other variant only after the CCMB submits its report,” he said.

The patient and his family members are now in home isolation. The official urged the locals to not panic since the person is now healthy. “The entire village has been sanitised. Efforts are on to trace his secondary contacts,” he said.