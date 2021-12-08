Active Covid caseload falls to 2,008 as Andhra Pradesh sees 204 recoveries

By Express News Service

Growth in the new Covid-19 infections continued to remain below 200-mark in the State. Andhra Pradesh logged 184 infections from 30,747 samples tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 20,74,036

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, Krishna district reported the highest of 34 new cases, followed by 22 in Srikakulam, 20 in Visakhapatnam and, 18 each in Guntur and West Godavari districts.

Nine out of 13 districts in the State reported new cases in double-digits, while three others reported single-digit positives. Kurnool district reported no new case.

Meanwhile, 204 patients recovered on the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,57,573. The State recorded two fatalities — one each from Krishna and Chittoor districts. The State’s toll went up to 14,455. The number of active cases in the State continued to hover around 2,000.