Amaravati ryots' padayatra to Devasthanam enters Rayalaseema

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: ‘Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam Padayatra’ taken out by Amaravati farmers demanding that the YSRC government continue Amaravati as the only capital of the State, entered Chittoor district at Jaggarajupalle village in Srikalahasti mandal on Tuesday.

Hundreds of activists of opposition parties, including Telugu Desam, CPI and CPM, joined the Padayatra of farmers.

Tirupati Urban Police have imposed restrictions to ensure that the conditions laid down by the High Court are followed. The activists raised ‘Save Amaravati’ and slogans in support of the stir of capital region farmers, who set out on a 45-day ‘Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam Padayatra’ to Tirumala from Thullur in Guntur district on November 1.

Capital ryots’ lunch venue ploughed

At Jaggarajupalle, Amaravati farmers were accorded a warm welcome by supporters of the stir against 3-capitals plan.

Local leaders arranged lunch for Amaravati farmers at Empedu village. However, some unidentified persons ploughed an open field, where the lunch was arranged, be deploying earthmovers.

“It was really unfortunate that YSRC MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy is trying to obstruct Amaravati farmers’ padayatra, which entered Srikalahasti constituency, by hook or crook. YSRC activists ploughed the field at Empedu, where locals arranged lunch for farmers,” TDP Srikalahasti constituency incharge Bojjala Sudhir Reddy deplored.

The Tirupati Urban Police urged the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi to strictly adhere to conditions laid down by the High Court during its padayatra in Rayalaseema.

