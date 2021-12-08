STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Arrangements on for Giri Pradakshina

Published: 08th December 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra government prepares temporary sheds for Giri Pradakshina by the Bhavanis

Andhra government prepares temporary sheds for Giri Pradakshina by the Bhavanis. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao informed that elaborate arrangements are being made for the Giri Pradakshina for the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment which is to be held at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri from December 25 to 29.

The Minister along with district Collector J Nivas, VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh conducted a field visit to review the arrangements downhill and near Radham Centre. 

Speaking about ‘Giri Pradakshina’, a crucial element in the Deeksha relinquishment process, the Minister told officials to arrange food and water for the devotees walking around the hill.

“Four Homa Gundas will be set up for the deeksha relinquishment process and special queue lines will be arranged for the elderly and women Bhavani devotees.”

