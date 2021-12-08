Andhra Pradesh government employees demand pay revision, launch protest

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: State government employees staged demonstrations across Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, demanding that their rightful entitlements, including the long-delayed pay revision, be granted forthwith.

Sporting black badges, employees protested in various towns in the State seeking immediate implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations, clearance of seven pending Dearness Allowance instalments, implementation of a robust medical reimbursement scheme and abolition of the contributory pension scheme.

APNGO State president and JAC chairman Bandi Srinivas demanded that the government immediately release the PRC report, which was pending for the last 40 months.

“Though we’ve met the chief secretary several times there has been no response from the government on the issue. Only after announcing a month-long agitation plan, the government invited us for talks. However, it did not share with us the PRC report at the meetings,” hea said.

Though government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the PRC will be implemented by the end of October no action had been taken till now, he added.

The payment of salaries is irregular and pensioners are paid once in two months, he claimed, adding that they will launch month-long agitation from Srikakulam on Wednesday.

Srinivas said the employees are demanding 50 per cent fitment and 30 per cent HRA in major cities.