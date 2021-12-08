STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court summons finance secretary over delay in payment

The court summoned principal secretary (finance) Shamsheer Singh Rawat on December 13 to give an explanation as to why the bills are not being cleared even when they are sent to CFMS. 

Published: 08th December 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday expressed its dissatisfaction over the working of the State Finance department, and dismay over the long delay in payment of bills for the works executed.  

The court summoned principal secretary (finance) Shamsheer Singh Rawat on December 13 to give an explanation as to why the bills are not being cleared even when they are sent to CFMS. 

Dealing with a petition filed by K Sriharsha, manager of the National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India Limited, seeking court intervention for payment of Rs 1.29 crore worth bills from Panchayat Raj department, Justice B Devanand expressed his dissatisfaction over the argument by the advocate for the finance department. 

The government lawyer argued that the petitioner’s bills were processed in December last year, but as the financial year ended March 31, 2021, the bills could not be paid and the entire process had to be started again by the Panchayat Raj department. 

The judge sought to know what sort of reason is that the financial year has ended and bills were not paid. 
“Not paying bills in time is nothing but violating the legal rights of the petitioner,” the court observed and directed the principal secretary (finance) to explain the reason for the delay in payment of bills, in person.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp