Andhra Pradesh High Court summons finance secretary over delay in payment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday expressed its dissatisfaction over the working of the State Finance department, and dismay over the long delay in payment of bills for the works executed.

The court summoned principal secretary (finance) Shamsheer Singh Rawat on December 13 to give an explanation as to why the bills are not being cleared even when they are sent to CFMS.

Dealing with a petition filed by K Sriharsha, manager of the National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India Limited, seeking court intervention for payment of Rs 1.29 crore worth bills from Panchayat Raj department, Justice B Devanand expressed his dissatisfaction over the argument by the advocate for the finance department.

The government lawyer argued that the petitioner’s bills were processed in December last year, but as the financial year ended March 31, 2021, the bills could not be paid and the entire process had to be started again by the Panchayat Raj department.

The judge sought to know what sort of reason is that the financial year has ended and bills were not paid.

“Not paying bills in time is nothing but violating the legal rights of the petitioner,” the court observed and directed the principal secretary (finance) to explain the reason for the delay in payment of bills, in person.