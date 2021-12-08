APCO, Andhra Pradesh Craft Council to work in tandem for handlooms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APCO and the Andhra Pradesh Craft Council are coming to a mutual understanding to enhance the branding of handlooms.

Council secretary Ranjana and treasurer Jayasree, who had a meeting with APCO chairman Chillapally Venkata Naga Mohanarao and MD Chadalavada Nagarani at the company headquarters on Tuesday, discussed the issue in depth and came to a preliminary understanding.

Speaking on the occasion, Chillapally said the industry is the second largest employment sector in India after agriculture.

​“Continuous employment, especially in rural areas, will contribute to livelihoods, but in the current modern scenario there is a lack of adequate publicity for handlooms, awareness among the youth or declining use of handloom textiles.”