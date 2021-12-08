APCO, Andhra Pradesh Craft Council to work in tandem for handlooms

VIJAYAWADA: APCO and the Andhra Pradesh Craft Council are coming to a mutual understanding to enhance the branding of handlooms.
Council secretary Ranjana and treasurer Jayasree, who had a meeting with APCO chairman Chillapally Venkata Naga Mohanarao and MD Chadalavada Nagarani at the company headquarters on Tuesday, discussed the issue in depth and came to a preliminary understanding.
Speaking on the occasion, Chillapally said the industry is the second largest employment sector in India after agriculture.
“Continuous employment, especially in rural areas, will contribute to livelihoods, but in the current modern scenario there is a lack of adequate publicity for handlooms, awareness among the youth or declining use of handloom textiles.”