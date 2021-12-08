STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APCO, Andhra Pradesh Craft Council to work in tandem for handlooms

Speaking on the occasion, Chillapally said the industry is the second largest employment sector in India after agriculture.

Published: 08th December 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Weavers, Weaving, Textile, Handlooms

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APCO and the Andhra Pradesh Craft Council are coming to a mutual understanding to enhance the branding of handlooms.

Council secretary Ranjana and treasurer Jayasree, who had a meeting with APCO chairman Chillapally Venkata Naga Mohanarao and MD Chadalavada Nagarani at the company headquarters on Tuesday, discussed the issue in depth and came to a preliminary understanding. 

Speaking on the occasion, Chillapally said the industry is the second largest employment sector in India after agriculture.

​“Continuous employment, especially in rural areas, will contribute to livelihoods, but in the current modern scenario there is a lack of adequate publicity for handlooms, awareness among the youth or declining use of handloom textiles.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Craft Council
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp