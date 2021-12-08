Covid burden on Andhra Pradesh Rs 30,000 crore: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the Covid-19 pandemic put Rs 30,000 crore burden on the State government and it was able to overcome the situation with the support of bankers.

Addressing the 217th State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) meeting at his camp office, he said the State suffered a revenue loss of Rs 8,000 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 14,000 crore in 2020-21 and on the other hand it had to spend more on combating Covid and aiding people in distress. “We have spent Rs 8,000 crore for Covid-19 prevention and control measures,” he explained.

Jagan said the country’s economic recovery is picking up and the GDP for the second quarter of the current fiscal has registered 8.4% growth and the overall growth rate for the first half of the financial year is 13.7%.

Apprehending the third wave of Covid-19 due to outbreak of Omicron, he said the economy is poised to grow otherwise. He hoped that the possible third wave of Covid will have a minimum impact on the country’s economy.

Stating that the credit growth cannot be overemphasised at this juncture and the total credit of scheduled banks at national level is Rs 112 lakh crore as on November 5, 2021, demonstrating a growth of 7.1%, he termed it a good sign.

Rs 1,71,520 crore disbursed as part of credit plan

Against the Rs 2,83,380 crore annual credit plan of banks, Rs 1,71,520 crore has been disbursed in the first six months alone, which amounted to 60.53% of outlay. A total of Rs 1,00,990 crore has been lent to priority sectors by banks in the first half of the fiscal against the annual credit target of Rs 2,13,560 crore, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explained

Bankers asked to focus on agri loans’ disbursement

Jagan urged bankers to focus on disbursing agriculture term loans and issuing Kisan Credit Cards to farmers. Tenant farmers should get bank loans. Banking services should be started in 4,240 Rythu Bharosa Kendras in the State at the earliest, he asserted.

Jagan urged bankers to focus on disbursing agriculture term loans and issuing Kisan Credit Cards to farmers. Tenant farmers should get bank loans. Banking services should be started in 4,240 Rythu Bharosa Kendras in the State at the earliest, he asserted.

Bankers should provide Rs 35,000 as loan at 3% interest to women under the housing scheme and emphasis should be laid on providing loans for TIDCO houses. There are 8.3 lakh accounts related to MSMEs in the State and of which 1.78 lakh accounts have been restructured. The banks should support MSMEs for one-time restructuring of their loan accounts, he said.

Putting the number of beneficiaries under the Jagananna Thodu scheme at 9.1 lakh beneficiaries, he underlined the need to complete the processing of applications at the earliest. He sought the support of banks in setting up 16 medical and 16 nursing colleges in the State which need Rs 12,243 crore funds.

Listing out the revolutionary changes being brought in education, health, women’s empowerment and other sectors, he requested the banks to set up ATMs at village secretariats and RBKs at the earliest.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu appealed to NABARD to extend support to the government in setting up 10,778 custom hiring centres (CHCs) in RBKs. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath urged the bankers to give priority to the MSME sector.

Union Bank MD and CEO and SLBC president Raj Kiran Rai lauded the welfare initiatives of the State government and assured it all support. He said they will look into all the requests of the State, including setting up of ATMs and launching banking services in RBKs.

SLBC convenor V Brahmananda Reddy said farmers are being benefited as the government has been paying interest for loans under the YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme, adding that the activity of banking has increased in the State due to the initiatives taken by the government.

