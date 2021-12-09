‘Adivo Alladivo’ to be telecast soon: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The first schedule of the prestigious and unique Adivo Alladivo-Annamacharya songs recording programme mulled by the TTD concluded on Wednesday.

TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said the idea behind this programme is to popularise new compositions of Annamacharya among the people and identify new singing talents. The programme is named after the most popular Kriti of the saint poet, Adivo Alladivo.

The EO pointed out that TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy had also released the promo of the programme some time ago.

Jawahar Reddy said although the idea popped up in his mind, SVBC chairman Dr Saikrishna Yachendra, who himself is a stalwart musician, brought out the concept in an extraordinary way.

About 82 youngsters aged between 15 and 25 years have been selected from Chittoor and Nellore districts alone.