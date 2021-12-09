STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Adivo Alladivo’ to be telecast soon: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy

The first schedule of the prestigious and unique Adivo Alladivo-Annamacharya songs recording programme mulled by the TTD concluded on Wednesday.

Published: 09th December 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Media, Television

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The first schedule of the prestigious and unique Adivo Alladivo-Annamacharya songs recording programme mulled by the TTD concluded on Wednesday.

TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said the idea behind this programme is to popularise new compositions of Annamacharya among the people and identify new singing talents. The programme is named after the most popular Kriti of the saint poet, Adivo Alladivo. 

The EO pointed out that TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy had also released the promo of the programme some time ago. 

Jawahar Reddy said although the idea popped up in his mind, SVBC chairman Dr Saikrishna Yachendra, who himself is a stalwart musician, brought out the concept in an extraordinary way. 

About 82 youngsters aged between 15 and 25 years have been selected from Chittoor and Nellore districts alone. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adivo Alladivo-Annamacharya
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp