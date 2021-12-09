Andhra govt to create awareness on OTS scheme under Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to create awareness among people on the benefits of the OTS scheme under Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku for house loans.

Reviewing the progress of OTS and YSR Jagananna colonies on Wednesday, the Chief Minister reiterated that the OTS scheme is totally voluntary and houses will be registered with clear title.

The state government will be waiving off `10,000 crore of housing loans of the poor and the registrations will be done for free.

Stating that beneficiaries would get legal rights on the properties, he directed the officials to create awareness on the benefits among them.

Taking serious exception to the comments on the scheme from the Opposition, he said a few vested interests have been trying to hinder the implementation of the OTS scheme. Previous government did not consider proposals to waive interest of housing loans and approximately 43,000 people have paid interest along with the principal amount during the previous government, he said and added that only B- form patta was given after complete payment in the past.

“The state government was giving complete legal rights of the property to the beneficiaries through the OTS scheme and they have the right to mortgage or sell the property. OTS scheme is the best opportunity for the poor and it’s entirely their decision to use the scheme or not,” he said and directed the officials to distribute the registration documents from December 21, he explained.

Jagan said the state government will also register the houses and give absolute rights to 43,000 people who paid the loan amount in the previous government and added that registration process will be continued in the Village Secretariats in future.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have issued orders to remove section 22-A and cancel stamp duty, transfer duty and user fees for OTS scheme beneficiaries. They said the registration process is being done in Village/ ward secretariats and added that registration documents, field sketches and loan clearance certificates are being issued to the beneficiaries of OTS scheme.

Houses for all

The officials furnished the details of the progress of construction of houses under the ‘Pedarandariki Illu’ (Houses for All) scheme.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to expedite the construction of houses as the court cases were resolved and rains have stopped. “Focus on the quality of the works and give suggestions to the people who are building houses on their own and implement the policies that will reduce construction cost,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the bricks required for construction should be manufactured close to the respective colonies and labour camps and cement warehouses should be set up inside the layouts so that there won’t be transportation charges.