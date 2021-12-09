Decision on additional flood aid to Andhra after panel submits report: Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre on Wednesday informed that any additional finance assistance to the State, which was badly affected due to floods in some parts of Rayalaseema and Nellore, would be considered only after the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (ICMT) submits its report. The ICM, constituted on November 23, visited flood-affected areas in Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa from November 26 to 29.

Replying to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on the financial assistance extended by the Centre to the flood-affected State, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the State governments undertake relief measures from the State Disaster Response Funds already placed at their disposal. “Additional financial assistance is provided from the National Disaster Response Fund as per laid-down procedure in case of disaster of severe nature, which includes an assessment based on the visit of an ICMT,’’ the minister said. He added that during 2021-22 financial year, Andhra Pradesh was allocated Rs 1,192.80 crore under SDRF which includes Rs 895.20 crore Central share and the same was released to the State, in advance, in two instalments of Rs 447.60 crore.