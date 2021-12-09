Slight rise in active caseload after Andhra records 181 new Covid cases, 176 recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged less than 200 new Covid-19 infections again, however, the recoveries were lesser than the fresh cases, resulting in a slight increase in the active caseload.

A total of 181 new infections were reported from more than 31,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, taking the overall cases to more than 20.74 lakh from 3.06 crore samples tested so far.

Chittoor district logged the highest of 34 new cases followed by 32 in Visakhapatnam, while the remaining districts reported less than 25 new infections. While Kurnool district did not report a single case again, five other districts reported new cases in single-digits with the lowest of three in Kadapa.

A total of 176 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries past 20.57 lakh. The active caseload stands at 2,011.

East Godavari is the only district with more than 400 active cases, while six districts have less than 100 caseload with the lowest of seven in Kurnool.

Two more deaths — one each from Guntur and Krishna — took the overall fatalities to 14,457. Krishna district continued to report fatality on a daily basis and its overall deaths have reached 1,465, the second highest among all the districts. Chittoor district has the highest of 1,957 fatalities so far, while Kadapa reported the lowest of 644 deaths till date.