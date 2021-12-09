STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Slight rise in active caseload after Andhra records 181 new Covid cases, 176 recoveries

The State logged less than 200 new Covid-19 infections again, however, the recoveries were lesser than the fresh cases, resulting in a slight increase in the active caseload.

Published: 09th December 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, Coronavirus, COVID

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged less than 200 new Covid-19 infections again, however, the recoveries were lesser than the fresh cases, resulting in a slight increase in the active caseload.

A total of 181 new infections were reported from more than 31,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, taking the overall cases to more than 20.74 lakh from 3.06 crore samples tested so far.
Chittoor district logged the highest of 34 new cases followed by 32 in Visakhapatnam, while the remaining districts reported less than 25 new infections. While Kurnool district did not report a single case again, five other districts reported new cases in single-digits with the lowest of three in Kadapa.

A total of 176 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries past 20.57 lakh. The active caseload stands at 2,011.

East Godavari is the only district with more than 400 active cases, while six districts have less than 100 caseload with the lowest of seven in Kurnool.

Two more deaths — one each from Guntur and Krishna — took the overall fatalities to 14,457. Krishna district continued to report fatality on a daily basis and its overall deaths have reached 1,465, the second highest among all the districts. Chittoor district has the highest of 1,957 fatalities so far, while Kadapa reported the lowest of 644 deaths till date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh covid cases coronavirus COVID
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp