Andhra Pradesh: Five washed away as auto falls into Nellore stream, 7 rescued by locals

The auto rolled over the railing of the culvert and fell into the stream. 

Published: 10th December 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Local people tries to pull out auto in an accident sopt at Sangam in Nellore district

Local people tries to pull out auto in an accident sopt at Sangam in Nellore district | Express

By Express News Service

NELLORE: At least five persons travelling in an auto were reportedly washed away in the Bhira Peru stream near Sangam on Thursday night. Locals and police rescued seven others and a search is on to trace the drowned. 

The auto which fell into the Bhira Peru stream near
Sangam in Nellore district on Thursday night | Express

A lorry coming from the opposite direction hit the auto proceeding towards Sangam on a culvert across the Bhira Peru stream around 9.30 pm. The auto rolled over the railing of the culvert and fell into the stream. 

Locals and police rushed to the spot and pulled out seven of the passengers, while five were washed away. Locals, fishermen, police and fire services personnel launched a search operation downstream of the stream to trace the drowned.

According to information reaching here, a group of 12  people from Jyothi Nagar in Atmakur was going to Siva temple in Sangam when the mishap took place. They planned to sleep on the temple premises as per their custom. 

The condition of a 12-year-old girl rescued from the stream is stated to be critical. She was admitted to hospital. Sampoornamma, Pullaiah, Nagaraju, Ademma and Padma went missing in the stream.

Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy, who represents Atmakur Assembly constituency, directed police to intensify search operations to trace the missing passengers. 

The Bhira Peru stream, which joins River Penna, is in spate following heavy inflows. “We are trying to get boats to take up rescue operations,” said Nellore district Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao. 

