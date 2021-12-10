STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh logs 193 new Covid cases from 31,000 samples, 164 recoveries, 3 fatalities

The total cases went past 20.74 lakh from the more than 3.06 crore samples tested so far.

Published: 10th December 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged 193 new infections from the 31,101 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am as against 164 recoveries. The total cases went past 20.74 lakh from the more than 3.06 crore samples tested so far.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the highest of 35 infections were reported in Chittoor followed by 32 in West Godavari. Kurnool once again did not report a single new infection while three districts logged less than 10 new cases. 

Five districts reported more new infections when compared to the cases reported in the previous 24 hours span ending Wednesday 9 am. The four Rayalaseema districts reported 47 new infections while the three north coastal Andhra districts reported more than 50 new cases.

The overall recoveries have gone past 20.57 lakh and the caseload stood at 2,037. Five districts have higher number of active cases when compared to Wednesday while East Godavari continued to have the highest of 403 active cases. All the remaining districts have less than 300 active cases with five districts having below 100 active cases. With the district not reporting a single case since the past three days, the caseload in Kurnool district has come down to six, the lowest in the State.

Three deaths — one each from Krishna, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram — were reported, taking the overall fatalities to 14,460. After a long gap, a fatality was reported in Vizianagaram district taking its overall deaths to 673, the second lowest in the State. Kadapa district has the lowest of 644 fatalities so far.

