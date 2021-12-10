STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan reaches Raj Bhavan after being discharged   

Governor  Biswa Bhusan Harichandan along with wife Suprava reached the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday evening after their discharge from AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. 

Published: 10th December 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 09:16 AM

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Earlier,  RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor and his wife Babita met the Governor and wife at the AIG Hospitals in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.  Sisodia interacted with the special team of doctors and enquired about the post-recovery care to be taken.

The Governor said he has fully recovered and thanked Dr D Nageswara Reddy and the team of doctors for the special care taken by them. The Governor appealed to the people to be alert over the new variants of the virus and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as per guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time. He said every eligible person should go for Covid vaccination, without any hesitancy or delay. 

In a health bulletin released on Thursday night,  AIG Hospitals said the Governor has made a  complete clinical recovery and has been discharged from the hospital as all his health parameters were normal. The post-COVID complications were resolved, it said. 

