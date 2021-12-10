STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Focus on proper maintenance of reservoirs: Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to lay emphasis on safety and maintenance of reservoirs and irrigation projects in the State.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

By Express News Service

Reviewing the status of various irrigation projects at an official meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister said maintenance works of all the projects should be completed on a priority basis after conducting a comprehensive review of their functioning. Further, the officials should recruit more staff if needed for proper maintenance of the irrigation projects, Jagan asserted.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they initiated measures for proper maintenance of the irrigation projects. A committee with officials of various departments has been set up under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to oversee maintenance of the irrigation projects in the State. 

An expert committee headed by the Water Resources Engineer-in-Chief has also been constituted for the purpose. The committee comprises experts from IIT and JNTU. The high-level committee is also looking into reports submitted by officials on maintenance of the irrigation projects during the previous regime, they explained. 

The committee headed by the Chief Secretary has laid emphasis on automation to provide real-time data to the command control room, which helps alert people well in advance about heavy rains and flash floods, the officials informed the Chief Minister. 

The committee will also study various aspects, including the adverse impact of floodwater release from the reservoirs on villages downstream. Proposals have been made to recruit additional staff for effective maintenance of major and medium reservoirs, besides monitoring the water levels in barrages constantly, they explained.

