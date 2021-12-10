Jeweler donates gold ornaments worth Rs 3 crore to Tirupati temple

By PTI

TIRUPATI: A princely offering of a set of gem-studded golden gloves to adorn the divine palms of presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara at the ancient hill shrine in Tirumala here was on Friday made by a devotee as a fulfillment of his vow.

The devotee, a jeweller hailing from this temple city, along with family members, handed over the offering called 'Kati-Hastham' and 'Varada-Hastham' to A Venkata Dharma Reddy, Additional Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that govern the cash-rich shrine, a temple official told PTI.

The golden ornaments weighing around 5.3 kg and valued at Rs 3 crore would adorn the main deity of Lord Venkateswara at the inner sanctum of the over two millennia-old hill shrine, the official said.