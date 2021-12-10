Pay revision soon, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy holds meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid speculations that the State government would soon implement Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations for the employees, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday held discussions with officials of the CMO and sought to know the financial implications of announcing the PRC on the State exchequer.

During his visit to flood-affected areas in Tirupati, the Chief Minister had said that an announcement on PRC would be made within 10 days. For the past couple of days, the Finance department officials have been discussing various aspects related to PRC and on Thursday the Chief Minister held discussions with them.

“We are not privy to what was discussed. But are hoping for a favourable announcement with regard to PRC in a couple of days,”AP Secretariat Employees Union president Venkatarami Reddy told mediapersons. He said the union was hoping that talks would be held with employees before an announcement on PRC.

The Joint Staff Committee has met thrice recently, including one on PRC. Meanwhile, AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati leaders continued their protests, which commenced on December 7, demanding implementation of 11th PRC recommendations, DA arrears, scrapping of CPC, regulations of contract and village secretariat employees and other issues.

AP JAC Amaravati president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the PRC is only one of the 71 demands they put forth before the state government. “In our memorandum submitted to the Chief Secretary on October 27, we clearly mentioned all the 71 demands and our fight will continue till those demands are met,” he said.

Meanwhile, protest rallies were taken out by the members of both JACs across the state as part of intensifying the agitation. As per the agitation programme chalked out by the AP JAC and Amaravati JAC, all government employees would attend work sporting black badges from December 7 to 10 in all offices, protest rallies in all taluks and revenue divisions on 13th, dharnas across the state on 16th, dharnas in all district headquarters on 21st and public conferences at Vizag, Tirupati, Eluru and Ongole from December 27 to January 1.

Major demands of staff

Some of the major demands of the employees include PRC, release of pending dearness allowance, abolition of contributory pension scheme, regularisation of contract employees and village and ward secretariats staff, streamlining of employee health cards and hike in salaries of outsourced and other contractual staff.