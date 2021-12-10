Take it as a special case, permit Andhra to borrow more: MP V Vijayasai Reddy to Centre 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday urged the Centre to treat Andhra Pradesh as a special case and permit the State to borrow an additional 0.5 per cent of GSDP, which would help it fulfil its commitment to welfare and development.

Making a special mention in the Rajya Sabha, the MP said the Finance Ministry had allowed seven States to borrow an additional 0.5 per cent of GSDP since they achieved 45 per cent of capex in the first half of the current fiscal. “This condition of capex investment is highly unjustified for AP, considering that it has faced a deficit since bifurcation,’’ he said.

The MP said it was announced recently that the Finance Minister would hold discussions with States to address the State-level challenges and help them create more opportunities for boosting investments and pushing the economy. Welcoming the move, the MP said, “Since we are already on the verge of third quarter of this fiscal, I request the Finance Minister to treat Andhra Pradesh distinctly and permit it to borrow additional 0.5% of the GSDP.’’

The MP said every State strives to achieve a higher growth trajectory and Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is second to none. “However, since bifurcation, injustice has been done to residuary Andhra Pradesh. Most revenue sources have gone to Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh is still reeling under deficit due to its unscientific division. As 14th Finance Commission rightly said: ‘Andhra Pradesh would remain a deficit state at the end of the award period’. Despite these hurdles, the Chief Minister has been able to steer the state, with little help from the Centre, towards welfarism through Navaratnalu,’’ Vijayasai Reddy said.

Rs 134.55 cr for cruise terminal

The Centre, through different ministries, has sanctioned Rs 134.55 crore for the construction of cruise terminal berth and terminal building at the channel berth of the outer harbour of the Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday. Replying to a question raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on the Centre’s plans to launch cruise tourism projects in AP, Kishan Reddy said through the tourism department, Rs 38.50 crore was sanctioned for the cruise terminal berth. The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways has sanctioned another Rs 96.05 crore for the project.

Similarly, as part of Swadesh Darshan Scheme (Coastal Circuit), the tourism department has decided to develop Kakinada-Hope Island- Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary- Passarlapudi-Aduru -Yanam -Kotipally at an estimate cost of Rs 67.84 crore.

Under the same scheme, development of Nellore-Pulicat Lake-Ubbalamadugu waterfalls - Nelapattu-Kothakoduru-Mypadu-Ramtheertham and Iskapalli circuit is also planned at an estimated cost of Rs 49.55 crore.

Vijayasai meets Prime Minister

YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various issues pertaining to the State. “The Hon’ble PM Sri @NarendraModi was gracious enough to give me an appointment today. Had a detailed discussion on all pending issues,’’ Vijayasai tweeted.