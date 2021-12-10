TTD curbs on room booking from January 11  

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In view of Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi to be celebrated on January 13 and 14, 2022, the TTD has cancelled advance reservation for all rooms on the hill shrine from January 11 to 14.

The advance room reservation has been cancelled to give priority to common pilgrims and enable them book accommodation at Tirumala in current booking on the first come first served basis, the TTD said.

All VIPs coming for Srivari Darshan will be allotted rooms at special counters set up in Venkatachala Nilayam, Ramaraja Nilayam, Sita Nilayam, Sannidhanam and Govinda Sai Rest House. Only two rooms will be allotted to each VIP. All common pilgrims will be allotted rooms through general counters of CRO, the TTD added.

