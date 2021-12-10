Two Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh killed in Kerala

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two devotees from Kurnool died in a road accident in Kerala, after a private travel bus rammed into the tempo they were travelling in. The incident occurred on Thursday morning at the ghat road which was around 30 kms away from Sabarimala. The deceased have been identified as Sai Eswar of Devanagar and Adi Narayana of Bhudavarpet in Kurnool city.

Kurnool police said, twelve people were on their way to Sabarimala in a tempo from Kurnool on Wednesday. Just when they were about to reach Sabarimala, their vehicle and a car collided. Drivers of both vehicles got into a heated argument. Meanwhile, a private bus rammed into the tempo and the car. Sai Eswar and Adi Narayana, who were stand between both the vehicles died on the spot.