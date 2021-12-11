STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: 63 foreign returnees go ‘missing’ in Prakasam district amid Omicron scare

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In the wake of Omicron threat, the Prakasam district administration has intensified surveillance on foreign returnees. But it is yet to trace more than 60 persons who returned to Prakasam district from aborad in the recent past.

Of the total 225 international passengers who reached Prakasam district, in the first list, three are yet to be traced. From the second list of 461 foreign returnees, 60 have not been found in the address furnished to authorities. 

“The missing foreign returnees should be traced at the earliest and they should be kept under quarantine for one week as per Covid-19 norms,’’ Prakasam District Collector Praveen Kumar said.

The foreign returnees should be allowed to venture out of home quarantine only after they tested negative for Covid, he said.

Reviewing strategies to be implemented to face Omicron threat, he directed officials to ramp up Covid testing from the present 2,000 to 4,000 a day. 

“Adequate number of Covid testing kits should be supplied medical and health staff. They should ready to conduct 9,000 tests a day, if necessary. Fever surveys should also be conducted in the district as a measure to combat Covid,” the Collector said. He also instructed Covid nodal officers to make all arrangements to face the pandemic effectively.  

