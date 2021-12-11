Andhra Pradesh: Covid active cases fall below 2,000 as 188 more recover 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The active Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh came under 2,000 thanks to the recoveries outnumbering the cases reported in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am.

While the State logged 142 fresh infections from over 32,000 sample tests, 188 patients were declared cured from Covid-19 even as two more people succumbed to the disease. The gross Covid-19 chart stood at 20.74 lakh infections from 3.07 crore tests, 20.58 lakh recoveries and 14,462 fatalities.

The active cases stood at 1,989 as on Friday. According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Guntur saw the highest of 28 new infections followed by 21 in East Godavari. Six districts reported less than 10 new infections with the lowest of one in Kurnool.

Only four districts registered more number of fresh infections than on Thursday. While the Rayalaseema districts tallied for 34 new cases in total and three north coastal Andhra districts tallied for 19 infections.

East Godavari has the highest of 407 active cases while the remaining districts have less than 300 caseload with the lowest of seven in Kurnool. Six districts have less than 100 active cases. Chittoor and Krishna reported one fatality each. Chittoor now has the highest of 1,958 deaths in the State followed by 1,467 in Krishna while Kadapa has the lowest of 644.