Andhra Pradesh: Girl dies in Nellore accident, search on for missing five

NELLORE: A 14-year-old-girl, K Nagavalli, died in the accident that occurred late Thursday night. As many as 12 people of the same family were on their way to the Shivalayam temple in Sangam town, in an auto rickshaw, from Jyothi Nagar in Atmakur town of Nellore district. When they were about to reach Sangam, a speeding truck hit the auto and it fell off the bridge along with the passengers.

While seven of the 12 people were rescued and shifted to the hospital, a rescue operation is underway to trace the five people who fell off the bridge into the overflowing Beeraperu rivulet.

“We were on the way to the Shivalayam temple in Sangam for a night stay to perform my father’s rituals. A speeding truck heading towards Atmakur was trying to overtake another truck. The auto stopped on the bridge to allow the truck to pass. However, it hit the auto. My brother and I fell on the bridge but others fell in the rivulet along with the auto rickshaw,” Nandu, one of the survivors, said.

Passersby rescued Nandu, Naga Sai, Naga Bhushanam (auto driver), Lakshmi Devi, Krishna Kumari, Navadeep, Nagavalli and they were shifted to a hospital in Sangam. K Nagavalli died while undergoing treatment.

Sampoornamma, Pullaiah, Nagaraju, Ademma and Padma went missing in the stream. Joint Collector M Harendhira Prasad and SP Ch Vijaya Rao on Friday visited the accident spot and monitored the rescue operations.

“Rescue operations are on in full swing to trace the missing persons. District police and coast guard staff are searching for those missing since late Thursday night. The truck driver will be apprehended soon and booked under relevant sections,” the SP said. Officials have deployed two speed boats and swimmers for the rescue operations. The teams have also pulled out the auto rickshaw from the stream. Atmakur CI G Venugopal Reddy informed that fire service personnel and coast guard staff have been involved in the search operations.

Panchaksri Sabareesh and Pellakuru Sudheer from Nellore helped rescue six people who fell into the rivulet. The SP appreciated the efforts of Sabareesh and Sudheer for rescuing the victims.