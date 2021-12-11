STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Krishna artists to work on Republic Day scrolls

The major theme will be on the unsung heroes of the Freedom struggle.

Published: 11th December 2021 07:59 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence will display a series of scroll paintings with art works rendered by artists from various geographical locations across the country.

The major theme will be on the unsung heroes of the Freedom struggle. Inspiration will also be drawn from the illustrations in the Constitution.  These scrolls are proposed to be displayed along Rajpath as part of the celebrations to mark the day.

Ten scrolls of seventy-five metres (approx. 14-15 ft high) each will be commissioned. They will represent and showcase the rich Indian cultural heritage along with the unsung heroes. The scrolls would reflect the inherent artistic values pertaining to the grand celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and also reflect the National pride. 

The strategic location of these scrolls along the Rajpath would serve as an open gallery for all the citizens and it is intended to inspire people about the rich national heritage.

