Andhra Pradesh: Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation hikes surveillance on garbage dumping

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has decided to step up vigil against those who indiscriminately dump garbage on roads and public places.

As a measure to maintain cleanliness, the RMC has installed 187 CCTV cameras at identified spots on main roads and sub-lanes in the city, which are prone to dumping of garbage. Of the total, 104 CCTV cameras are functioning now. The RMC has proposed to install 45 CCTV cameras additionally to bring more places vulnerable to dumping of garbage under surveillance.

Officials will keep a close vigil on the identified black spots from the RMC office and impose fines against those who litter the streets. If any household is found dumping garbage at a public place, the RMC officials will alert the ward secretariat staff and volunteers by sending a message with the video footage. The field staff will immediately rush to the spot and impose a fine on the household who littered the place.

The RMC is of the view that the increase in surveillance will help keep the city clean. RMC Commissioner M Abhishikth Kishore said, “The penalty on households who indiscriminately dump garbage on road and public places will be from `200 to Rs 1,000.The cleanliness drive will not yield desired results without the cooperation of denizens.”

