Andhra Pradesh to spend Rs 639 crore on 'Clean Air AP' in 5 years

Published: 11th December 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image depicting air pollution.

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP V Viajasaireddy on Friday called upon policy makers at all levels — State and Centre — to join hands in mitigating air pollution in the country. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during a discussion on a private bill on mitigation of air pollution, he said air quality in the country has deteriorated significantly over the past two decades. Today, air pollution is the second largest risk factor contributing to the country’s disease burden after child and maternal under-nutrition.

The main sources of air pollution include vehicle exhaust, heavy industries such as power generation and seasonal emissions from dust storms, forest fires and wind conditions. 

Extreme air pollution from these sources affects millions of people in densely populated regions who are exposed to thick, toxic smog for long periods of time, he said.

Describing it as an inter-state issue, the MP stressed the need for a coordinated approach by both state and central governments to address it. “The AP government will provide Rs 639 crore as gap funding for implementation of the Clean Air Andhra Pradesh programme to reduce air pollution in the State over the next five years. As part of the action plan, a massive environment awareness campaign will be undertaken involving youth, communities and people from various sectors including civil society organisations,” he said. 

According to him,  the state plans to attract an investment of Rs 30,000 crore and create 60,000 jobs in the electric vehicles (EVs) manufacturing sector and plans to introduce 10 lakh EVs by 2024. The government is developing a holistic research and development ecosystem, together with manufacturing units, to propel EV growth in AP and mitigate the adverse impact caused by vehicular pollution, he said. 

31,887 AP farmers registered under PM-KMY

Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maandhan Yojana (PM-KMY), a total of 31,887 farmers have been registered till December 7 in the State, Union minister for agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar said in the Rajya Sabha to a question by Vijayasai Reddy. Under the  scheme, which was started in September 2019, a monthly fixed pension of Rs 3,000/ will be provided to the eligible small and marginal farmers, on attaining the age of 60.

