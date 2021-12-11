CID raids ex-APSSDC chief’s house in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APCID has speeded up its probe into alleged irregularities that took place in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) during the previous TDP regime.

The CID, entrusted to probe the alleged irregularities after a ‘misappropriation’ of Rs 242 crore in executing one of the projects came to light, searched the house of K Lakshmi Narayana, former director of APSSDC, at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Friday.

The CID filed an FIR against 26 people in the case, including former special secretary, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, and the then ex-officio secretary to Chief Minister and MD and CEO of APSSDC Ghanta Subba Rao.

Rs 242 cr ‘diverted’ to shell companies

The CID also served a notice on Lakshmi Narayana directing him to appear before it at its headquarters in Mangalagiri on December 13 for further inquiry. The others whose names figured in the FIR include Pune-based Design Tech Systems and Patrik Services, Smith Solutions, Inweb Series and directors of other companies in New Delhi and Pune.

According to the CID officials, the APSSDC claimed that it had procured software worth Rs 242 crore from Design Tech Systems. However, the probe revealed that no such software was provided to the APSSDC.

Taking a serious note of the matter, the State government had handed over the probe into Siemens Project to the CID. The probe had revealed that Rs 242 crore was ‘diverted’ to shell companies as part of the skill development programme.

APSSDC Chairman K Ajay Reddy said an MoU was signed for an investment of around Rs 3,200 crore during the previous TDP regime and 90%of the total was to be invested by Siemens Project company and the State government would bear the remaining 10%.

As part of the project implementation, Rs 242 crore was ‘diverted’ to shell companies and the same was unearthed by GST officials in Pune. The amount was diverted into shell companies through fake invoices, the officials said.