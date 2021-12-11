STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt nixing benefits to tribals on flimsy grounds: TDP's Nara Lokesh to Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Lokesh demanded that the cancelled pensions of the aged persons, widows and the differently abled tribals should be restored immediately.

Published: 11th December 2021

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh (Photo | Twitter/Nara Lokesh)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to withdraw the decision to cancel the welfare benefits of tribals in the name of eKYC and updation of the beneficiaries’ records. 

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Lokesh demanded that the cancelled pensions of the aged persons, widows, and the differently-abled tribals should be restored immediately. There was a need for ensuring the uninterrupted distribution of ration rice. Also, the wrong entries in the land records should be corrected forthwith.

Lokesh said the people in the agency areas were facing untold suffering because of negligence from the sachivalayas and gram volunteers.

He said new conditions were being brought in to deny benefits to tribals. The Government brought a GO to cancel welfare benefits if a tribal family had more than 10 acres land or a government job or a vehicle. As a result, thousands of tribals living in agency areas were losing government benefits. “This was in violation of clause 6 in Schedule 5 of the constitution,” he said. 

Lokesh said the new rules made the tribals in agency areas ineligible for pensions and Rs 1 per kg rice. Even if Adivasis got 10 acres, only one to three acres would be under cultivation, he pointed out. 

TDP YSRC YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
