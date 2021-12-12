STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 test COVID positive at private school in Andhra's Srikakulam

As part of the preventive measures, the authorities have sanitised the school and enforced a strict Covid protocol. They have also conducted Covid tests for at least 190 primary and secondary contacts

Published: 12th December 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image is used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Fifteen persons, including nine students of GMR Varalaxmi DAV Public School in Rajam tested Covid positive in the district on Saturday. 

Immediately, district administration swung into action and intensified efforts to control the spread of the virus.

As part of the preventive measures, the authorities have sanitised the school and enforced a strict Covid protocol. They have also conducted Covid tests for at least 190 primary and secondary contacts of the positive patients.

Speaking to TNIE, district medical and health officer (DMHO) B Jagannadharao said, “As on Saturday, nine students, two teachers and four others (family members of the teachers) tested positive for the virus. All of them were in home isolation except one teacher.” 

The DMHO added that, “We have identified their primary and secondary contacts and conducted tests for 190 persons on Saturday. We will conduct a special testing drive in school as it has a strength of over 1,100.”
 

