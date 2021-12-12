Andhra government waives Rs 8 crore loans of SHGs in flood-hit villages  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Saturday waived a total outstanding loan amount of Rs 8,98,14,058 as on November 30, 2021, as a relief measure to women members of SHGs of six revenue villages -- Gundluru, Mandapalli, Pulaputhuru, R Buduguntapalli, Sheshamambapuram and Tallapaka -- of Rajampet mandal in Kadapa district. Orders to this effect were issued by the Panchayat Raj department.

All these villages severely affected several due to breach of Annamayya project in the heavy rains and subsequent flash floods. During Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to affected-villages, SHG members had urged him to waive their outstanding loans.