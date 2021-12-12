STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra onion farmer burns his produce at market as price crashes to Rs 4 a kg 

Onion price crashed to Rs 400 per quintal (Rs 4 per kg) at Kurnool agriculture market following bulk arrivals and low quality of the produce due to the recent rains. 

Published: 12th December 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Onion farmer Chakali Venkateswarlu (inset), native of Panchalinga village, burns his produce using petrol at Kurnool market yard on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Disappointed over not getting even the expenditure for his produce, an onion farmer burnt his produce using petrol at the Kurnool Agriculture Market Yard on Saturday. 

Onion price crashed to Rs 400 per quintal (Rs 4 per kg) at Kurnool agriculture market following bulk arrivals and low quality of the produce due to the recent rains. 

Kurnool Agriculture Market Yard, one of the biggest markets for onion trading in both the Telugu States, saw a steady flow of arrivals from various parts of Kurnool and Mahabubnagar district of Telangana in the past couple of weeks. Most of the fresh produce, traders said, were of low quality due to incessant rains, resulting in low wholesale price. 

Chakali Venkateswarlu, a farmer from Panchalingala village in Kurnool mandal, brought 25 onion bags, each weighing 50 kg each, to the market. During the bid, traders offered him Rs 500 per quintal, which will not even meet cultivation and transport expenditure and market cess. 

A disappointed Venkateswarlu burnt his produce using petrol. Other farmers and market yard staff tried to stop him, but he sprinkled petrol on onion bags and burnt them. He demanded that the State government declare Rs 2,000 per quintal as support price for onion.  

When contacted, market yard secretary R Vijaya Lakshmi said onions were damaged in the incessant rains that lashed many parts of the State recently and they were not fit either for export or storage. Moreover, markets in Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and Maharashtra had local arrivals, resulting in low demand for onions from Kurnool. 

She added that a few farmers were bringing low quality produce to the wholesale market after selling good quality onions at local markets for high prices.

On Saturday, the lowest price at the market was Rs 400 per quintal and the highest Rs 1,800 with the model price of Rs 1,200 per quintal. “Around 3,000 quintals of onions arrived in the market on Saturday. Of them, 50 per cent were of low quality,”  Vijaya Lakshmi said. 

Market yard officials and traders predicted that the prices could crash as low as Rs 2 per kg if bulk arrivals continue. On the other hand, the retail stores in the district are selling onions for Rs 20 to Rs 25.

