STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Constructions on Andhra school premises stopped: Government to HC

Justice B Devanand sought a detailed report of the construction of RBKs and such other structures on schools premises across the State. 

Published: 12th December 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Image for representational purpose (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj), in a report submitted to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, said that they have identified that Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village secretariats and Primary Health Centres were being constructed in 1,284 school premises.

Those constructions were stopped by September. 

In the report, it was explained that non-school activities were not being carried out on the school premises. The district -wise details of constructions on school premises and when they were vacated were explained.

Dealing with PILs, the High Court last year asked the State government not to construct RBKs or any other structures on school premises. 

However, later observing that its orders were not implemented, the High Court suo-motu took up contempt of court against principal secretary (panchayat raj) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, panchayat raj commissioner Girija Shankar, principal secretary (school education) B Rajasekhar, former school education commissioner Chinna Veerabhadrudu, principal secretary (municipal administration) Shyamala Rao, special chief secretary (municipal education) Y Srilakshmi, school education directors (past and present) Vijaykumar and MM Naik. 

Justice B Devanand sought a detailed report of the construction of RBKs and such other structures on schools premises across the State. 

As per the report submitted to the court by Dwivedi, Anantpaur had 76 such structures, Kurnool  73, Chittoor 129, Kadapa 58, Nellore 157, Prakasam 66, Guntur45, Krishna 139, East Godavari has 110, West Godavari has 106, Visakhapatnam has 123, Vizinagaram 48 and Srikakulam 154. The court hearing in the case was adjourned to December 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp