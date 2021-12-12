Constructions on Andhra school premises stopped: Government to HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj), in a report submitted to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, said that they have identified that Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village secretariats and Primary Health Centres were being constructed in 1,284 school premises.

Those constructions were stopped by September.

In the report, it was explained that non-school activities were not being carried out on the school premises. The district -wise details of constructions on school premises and when they were vacated were explained.

Dealing with PILs, the High Court last year asked the State government not to construct RBKs or any other structures on school premises.

However, later observing that its orders were not implemented, the High Court suo-motu took up contempt of court against principal secretary (panchayat raj) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, panchayat raj commissioner Girija Shankar, principal secretary (school education) B Rajasekhar, former school education commissioner Chinna Veerabhadrudu, principal secretary (municipal administration) Shyamala Rao, special chief secretary (municipal education) Y Srilakshmi, school education directors (past and present) Vijaykumar and MM Naik.

Justice B Devanand sought a detailed report of the construction of RBKs and such other structures on schools premises across the State.

As per the report submitted to the court by Dwivedi, Anantpaur had 76 such structures, Kurnool 73, Chittoor 129, Kadapa 58, Nellore 157, Prakasam 66, Guntur45, Krishna 139, East Godavari has 110, West Godavari has 106, Visakhapatnam has 123, Vizinagaram 48 and Srikakulam 154. The court hearing in the case was adjourned to December 23.