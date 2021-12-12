Instagram photo lands ‘robber’ in Andhra police custody

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An Instagram post helped the police to arrest an alleged robber, who had robbed a father-son duo from Hyderabad almost a month ago.

After arresting Siva Koteswara Rao, Pedakakani police said he along with his associate Shaik Shareef, both residents of Gandhi Nagar in Guntur city, had robbed Ramakrishna Rao and his son Sathish of their mobile phones and Rs 4,000 on November 18.

Recalling the crime, police said the men chased the father-son duo on their motorcycle and knocked down victims from the scooter they were riding on the service road along Vijayawada-Chilakaluripet near Manasarovaram in Takkellapadu village.

The youngsters then threatened the victims and escaped with the loot. Ramakrishna Rao and Sathish, who were here to attend a function, lodged a complaint and returned to Hyderabad. Recently, Sathish came across Siva’s photo on Instagram and alerted the Pedakakani police.

Investigators identified the suspect and his bike’s registration number through the Insta photo, and picked him up on Friday. Pedakakani police inspector said they were searching for Shaik Shareef. Shiva, a habitual offender, had been arrested earlier for several thefts committed under Medikonduru police station limits, police said.