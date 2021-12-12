Naidu diluted Special Category Status by accepting special package: YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that it was former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who diluted the demand for Special Category Status (SCS) by agreeing to a special package putting State benefits at stake, Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu said the Opposition has no moral right to speak on SCS and other bifurcation promises.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said that Naidu, who was now accusing the State government on SCS, had indeed welcomed the financial package announced by the Centre and even thanked the Union government by passing a resolution in the State Assembly for the same.

He slammed the previous TDP government for mortgaging SCS in exchange for a special package that solely benefitted Naidu and his benamis. “The State lost its privileges because of Naidu and the government is now forced to plead for special status,’’ he said.

It was then Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who made YSRC MPs resign and protest for SCS. Naidu didn’t take such a step, he recalled.

Alleging that Amaravati has become an asset for Naidu and his benamis, Kannababu said TDP has been inciting people of that region to protect their ill-gotten properties. He said that the entire State was mortgaged by Naidu only to safeguard his 30,000 acres in Amaravati.

The minister said that paddy procurement is being done at RBKs in a most transparent way. Heavy rains have damaged crops, however irrespective of the damage, the government has been procuring even the discoloured grains.