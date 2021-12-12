STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu diluted Special Category Status by accepting special package: YSRC

It was then Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who made YSRC MPs resign and protest for SCS. Naidu didn’t take such a step, he recalled.  

Published: 12th December 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu chaired a party meeting on July 19, 2021.

TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that it was former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who diluted the demand for Special Category Status (SCS) by agreeing to a special package putting State benefits at stake, Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu said the Opposition has no moral right to speak on SCS and other bifurcation promises.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said that Naidu, who  was now accusing the State government on SCS, had indeed welcomed the financial package announced by the Centre and even thanked the Union government by passing a resolution in the State Assembly for the same. 

He slammed the previous TDP government for mortgaging SCS in exchange for a special package that solely benefitted Naidu and his benamis. “The State lost its privileges because of Naidu and the government is now forced to plead for special status,’’ he said.

It was then Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who made YSRC MPs resign and protest for SCS. Naidu didn’t take such a step, he recalled.  

Alleging that Amaravati has become an asset for Naidu and his benamis, Kannababu said TDP has been inciting people of that region to protect their ill-gotten properties. He said that the entire State was mortgaged by Naidu only to safeguard his 30,000 acres in Amaravati. 

The minister said that paddy procurement is being done at RBKs in a most transparent way. Heavy rains have damaged crops, however irrespective of the damage, the government has been procuring even the discoloured grains. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp