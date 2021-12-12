STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naidu to Jagan: Make your MPs resign on Andhra's Special Status issue 

Published: 12th December 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his demand that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should make all his party MPs resign to bring pressure on the Centre to confer the Special Status on Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a media conference on Saturday, he said, “The Centre has said in Parliament that Special Status was a closed chapter. The Union Minister said in the House that the railway zone would not be granted for Vizag. On the other hand, the Vizag Steel Plant was being privatised with total disregard for the people’s sentiments.”

He reminded the government that TDP Union Ministers resigned during its regime in order to bring pressure on the Centre for Special Status.

Naidu showed videos and reminded Jagan how he, in his pre-election speeches, described Special Status as the panacea for all the problems of Andhra Pradesh.  

Immediately after winning the election, Jagan took a U-turn and said that his party would just keep requesting the Centre for Special Status.

“Today, the YSRC government failed miserably in achieving every single promise of reorganisation (Act),” he said.  

Naidu said the YSRC talks about making Vizag as capital, but failed to ensure a railway zone with Vizag as headquarter is achieved. It is not taking any effort to prevent privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant, he alleged. 

