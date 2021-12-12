Nellore mishap: Two bodies found, three still missing

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Bodies of two people out of the five, who were feared drowned, have been fished out of Beeraperu stream near Sangam town in Nellore on Saturday.

Two days ago, an auto rickshaw carrying 12 people fall into the Beeraperu stream after being hit by a lorry. Seven people were rescued on Thursday. While a 14-year-old girl, K Nagavalli, died while undergoing treatment on Friday, NDRF and other rescue teams found two bodies of a father and son. They were identified as Karra Pullaiah (60) and his son Karra Nagaraju (40) of Jyothi Nagar in Atmakur town. The bodies were found in the bushes. NDRF teams are continuing the search to locate the three other missing persons.