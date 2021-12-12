STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Recent rains fill Tirumala reservoirs, no water crisis for next one year

Total capacity of five dams are 224 MCFT; currently, they are filled at 96 per cent capacity

Published: 12th December 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Gogarbum dam atop Tirumala reached its full reservoir capacity on Friday

By B Murali
Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The recent rains that lashed the seven hills have left a trail of devastation, but on the flip side, did some good. The five reservoirs in Tirumala are now brimming with water. They have enough water to provide drinking water to Tirumala for the next one year without any problem. 

The total capacity of all these five dams are 224 MCFT and as of the date the reservoirs are filled at 96 per cent capacity.

Tirumala has five dams — Gogarbham Dam, Kumara Dhara, Pasupu Dhara, Akasha Ganga and Papavinasam — the main sources of water for drinking and other purposes in Tirumala. These apart, Kalyani Dam in Tirupati, also provides water to Tirumala. The temple town has one third of Kalyani dam’s water reserves as its share. 

Recent rains that had upended the situation in the region, including Tiramala and Tirupati also filled up all the water bodies. With all water bodies brimming with water,  D Nageswar Rao , chief engineer said TTD is planning to conduct ganga pooja at all the dams soon and special poojas at Papavinasam dam.

Tirumala, which has one of the highest floating populations in the country, requires 34 lakh gallons of water per day on an average. Due to Covid pandemic and resultant restrictions, the number of devotees visiting the hill shrine has come down in the last 20 months. Now, with the situation improving, the pilgrim rush to Tirumala is also increasing steadily. At present, the water requirement has come down to 12 to 16 lakh gallons per day. 

Officials said that if Kalyani dam is also taken into consideration, Tirumala would have no water problems for another 500 days. Kalyani dam has a total capacity of 900 MCFT and as on date it has achieved full reservoir level. Water to Tirumala from Kalyani dam is drawn through pipelines at Srivari Mettu, where high power pumps are maintained by L&T company.

Kalyani dam has capacity of 900 MCFT

Officials said that if Kalyani dam is also taken into consideration, Tirumala would have no water problems for another 500 days. Kalyani dam has a total capacity of 900 MCFT and as on date it has achieved full reservoir level. Water to Tirumala from Kalyani dam is drawn through pipelines at Srivari Mettu

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp