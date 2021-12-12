STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sri Venkateswara doctors remove three-feet rod from Andhra man’s body

The rod pierced through the thigh into his chest and after operating for four hours, it was removed.

Published: 12th December 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Surgical Gastroenterology, CT Surgery and Anaesthesia teams at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Hospital have successfully performed a complicated life-saving surgery and removed a three-feet long iron rod from a patient’s body. 

K Lakhmaiah of Kaikaluru in Krishna district was admitted to SVIMS Hospital on November 28 and safely discharged on Saturday. SVIMS director Dr B Vengamma told reporters that even though the hospital had performed several complicated surgeries in the past, Lakshmaiah’s operation was an arduous task because the doctors had to remove the three-feet long iron rod from the patient’s body.

The rod pierced through the thigh into his chest and after operating for four hours, it was removed. Since there was no major damage to the blood cells, the patient recovered faster, Vengamma said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp