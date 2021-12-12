Sri Venkateswara doctors remove three-feet rod from Andhra man’s body

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Surgical Gastroenterology, CT Surgery and Anaesthesia teams at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Hospital have successfully performed a complicated life-saving surgery and removed a three-feet long iron rod from a patient’s body.

K Lakhmaiah of Kaikaluru in Krishna district was admitted to SVIMS Hospital on November 28 and safely discharged on Saturday. SVIMS director Dr B Vengamma told reporters that even though the hospital had performed several complicated surgeries in the past, Lakshmaiah’s operation was an arduous task because the doctors had to remove the three-feet long iron rod from the patient’s body.

The rod pierced through the thigh into his chest and after operating for four hours, it was removed. Since there was no major damage to the blood cells, the patient recovered faster, Vengamma said.

