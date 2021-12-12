Sulur chopper crash: Lance Naik Boggala Sai Teja’s funeral today, Rs 50 lakh ex gratia given to kin

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The funeral of Lance Naik Boggala Sai Teja, who died in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 11 other defence personnel, will be held at his native village Eguva Regada on Sunday with full military honours.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Sai Teja. Following the Chief Minister’s announcement, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy visited Eguva Regada and consoled the bereaved family. They handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to Sai Teja’s family members and assured them that the State government will extend all support to them.

The military authorities identified the bodies of six defence personnel killed in the helicopter crash, including that of Sai Teja on Saturday, and they were brought to Bengaluru.

Teja’s mortal remains to reach home by 10 am

The commando’s mortal remains were first brought to the Army Base Hospital in Bengaluru from Coimbatore. His brother Mahesh said Sai Teja’s mortal remains would reach Eguva Regada from the Army Base Hospital in Bengaluru by 10 am on Sunday. Later, the last rites of Sai Teja will be held with full military honours, he added.

Sai Teja joined the Army as a sepoy in 2012. While serving in Bangalore Regiment, he was selected for the para commando training. He was appointed as the personal security officer to the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat last year.