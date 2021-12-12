TTD to build third ghat road from Railway Kodur in Kadapa district

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board, which met here on Saturday, decided to construct the third ghat road to the hill shrine from Railway Kodur in Kadapa district.

It was also decided to allow Vaikunta or Uttara Dwara Darshanam for 10 days from January 13, 2022 to mark Vaikunta Ekadasi. The TTD proposed to increase issuance of darshan tickets from the new year.

Speaking after the board meeting, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said the existing trekking path from Kadapa side, known as Annamayya route, would be developed as the third ghat road to Tirumala.

At present, Alipiri and Srivari Mettu routes are being used by pedestrian pilgrims to reach Tirumala.

Subba Reddy said, “Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam would be provided to devotees of SC, ST, BC and fishermen’s colonies as it was done in Tirumala Brahmotsavams.”

The TTD to undertake gold plating work of Sivaji Gopuram of the famous Srisailam temple.

Seven temples damaged in Cheyyeru deluge will be rebuilt.

It was proposed to issue more darshan tokens from new year.

Anjanadri, the birthplace of Hanuman, will be developed.

Srivari Mettu route to be repaired at a cost of Rs 3.6 crore

TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy would approach the State government and the Centre seeking relaxation of Covid-19 norms to enable the temple authorities to increase the issuance of free-darshan tokens and resume some of the Arjitha Sevas, which were suspended from March 12, 2020 in view of the pandemic, he said.

The Srivari Mettu route, which was badly damaged in recent floods, would be repaired at a cost of Rs 3.6 crore.

The repair works of the Tirupati-Tirumala ghat road would be undertaken with Rs 3.95 crore.

Seven temples, which were completely damaged in Cheyyeru deluge in Kadapa following a breach to the Annamayya project bund, would be rebuilt by the TTD, Subba Reddy said.

It also gave its nod to undertake gold plating work of Sivaji Gopuram of Srisailam temple.

To get donations for the proposed pediatric super speciality hospital, the TTD would resume Udayasthamana Seva, which was stalled for quite some time.

Udayasthamana Seva tickets would be issued to donors.