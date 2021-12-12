Two-day grappling selection begins in Temple Town 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: After winning a bronze medal at the national-level Grappling championship held in Delhi this year, 14-year-old Muni Priya has once again geared up to prove herself and represent the State and win another medal at the National Grappling Championship, which will be held from December 24 to 26 in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Like Muni Priya, there are around 250-odd students from across 10 districts who want to make it to the 25-member AP contingent.

Muni Priya said, “I started learning wrestling five years ago when I was in fifth standard. I have participated in three nationals and won a bronze medal.”

Muni Priya said it was her PT teacher in school who encouraged her and taught her wrestling skills. Today, around 50 girls from her school are taking part in various competitions.

“There is a slight difference between wrestling and grappling, In wrestling, the contestant is declared won when he/she decimates the opponent on his shoulders but in a grappling, the contestant will win when the opponent submits themselves on the mat,” Muni Priya explained. She added that grappling is a new sub-part of wrestling.

On Saturday, the Grappling Committee of Chittoor district organised team selections for Andhra Pradesh State Level Grappling Wrestling Open Championship at the Mahatma Gandhi Municipal (MGM) High School. As many as 25 students will be selected for under-15, sub-junior, junior and senior categories during the two-day event.