STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two-day grappling selection begins in Temple Town 

Like Muni Priya, there are around 250-odd students from across 10 districts who want to make it to the 25-member AP contingent. 

Published: 12th December 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Students take part in Grappling championship in Tirupati on Saturday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: After winning a bronze medal at the national-level Grappling championship held in Delhi this year, 14-year-old Muni Priya has once again geared up to prove herself and represent the State and win another medal at the National Grappling Championship, which will be held from December 24 to 26 in Nashik, Maharashtra. 

Like Muni Priya, there are around 250-odd students from across 10 districts who want to make it to the 25-member AP contingent. 

Muni Priya said, “I started learning wrestling five years ago when I was in fifth standard. I have participated in three nationals and won a bronze medal.”

Muni Priya said it was her PT teacher in school who encouraged her and taught her wrestling skills. Today, around 50 girls from her school are taking part in various competitions. 

“There is a slight difference between wrestling and grappling, In wrestling, the contestant is declared won when he/she decimates the opponent on his shoulders but in a grappling, the contestant will win when the opponent submits themselves on the mat,” Muni Priya explained. She added that grappling is a new sub-part of wrestling.  

On Saturday, the Grappling Committee of Chittoor district organised team selections for Andhra Pradesh State Level Grappling Wrestling Open Championship at the Mahatma Gandhi Municipal (MGM) High School. As many as 25 students will be selected for under-15, sub-junior, junior and senior categories during the two-day event. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp